Who Got The Work

Thompson Hine partner Megan L. Glowacki has entered an appearance for Nouryon Surface Chemistry LLC in a pending employment lawsuit. The case, which pertains to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policies, was filed Aug. 18 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law. The plaintiff, a remote worker, alleges that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar, is 4:22-cv-11938, Beekman v. Nouryon Chemicals, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 03, 2022, 4:33 AM