New Suit - Contract

Beehive Stud Rockers filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Knoebel Construction on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices under a subcontract for drywall installation, was filed by Husch Blackwell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00243, Beehive Stud Rockers LLC v. Knoebel Construction Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 07, 2023, 2:12 PM