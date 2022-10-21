New Suit

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit alleging fraud Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of executive search firm Beecher Reagan Advisors. The complaint targets former Beecher employee Matthew Greenberg and Evelake Inc. for allegedly creating counterfeit six-figure contracts and promising higher salaries to employees without authorization. The suit contends that Greenberg garnered over $872,000 via the scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03652, Beecher Reagan Advisors, LLC v. Greenberg et al.

Business Services

October 21, 2022, 6:52 PM