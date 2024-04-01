Who Got The Work

LKQ Corp., a provider of specialty automotive parts, has retained attorneys Barry F. Irwin and Lisa M. Holubar of Irwin IP LLP to fight a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, which arises from the allegedly unauthorized usage of a photograph on the defendant's website, was filed Feb. 14 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Bee Creek Photography. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:24-cv-01251, Bee Creek Photography v. Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc.

Wholesalers

April 01, 2024, 5:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Bee Creek Photography

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Irwin Ip LLP

Irwin Ip LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims