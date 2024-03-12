Who Got The Work

Shook, Hardy & Bacon partners Kerensa Cassis and Brandon Gutshall have stepped in to represent Barko Hydraulics LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 25 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Pharis Law Offices on behalf of Harvey L. Bedsole, accuses the defendant of selling Bedsole a defective front loader and saw machine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry Edwards Jr., is 1:24-cv-00102, Bedsole v. Barko Hydraulics L L C et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 12, 2024, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Harvey L Bedsole

Plaintiffs

Pharis & Pharis

defendants

Barko Hydraulics L L C

Traxplus L L C

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

D'Arcy Vicknair

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract