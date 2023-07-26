New Suit - Insurance

Chartwell Law Offices filed an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of B Contractors Group LLC and Bedskill Holdings LLC. The complaint, which targets Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America, seeks a declaration that the defendant has an obligation to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05624, Bedskill Holdings LLC et al v. Accident Fund Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

B Contractors Group LLC

Bedskill Holdings LLC

Chartwell Law Offices

defendants

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute