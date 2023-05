New Suit - Trademark

Foley & Lardner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Bedrock Quartz Surfaces. The suit accuses Rock Tops Holdings of intentionally creating misleading online marketing campaigns which infringe the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00310, Bedrock Quartz Surfaces, LLC v. Rock Tops Holdings LLC.

Construction & Engineering

May 10, 2023, 7:34 PM

Bedrock Quartz Surfaces, LLC

Foley & Lardner

Rock Tops Holdings LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims