New Suit - Employment

Kelly Hart & Hallman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Altus Group US Inc. Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Mark Bedford, accuses Altus of failing to pay separation compensation owed under an employment contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00053, Bedford v. Altus Group U.S., Inc.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 5:16 PM