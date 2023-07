Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Southcoast Hospitals Group to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Chambers Law Office on behalf of a nurse who claims she was unlawfully terminated after seeking religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-11728, Bedard v. Southcoast Hospitals Group, Inc.

