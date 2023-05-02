New Suit - Personal Injury

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company, and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Meredith Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges severe burns from a tractor-trailer collision which resulted in a fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00393, Becton v. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 02, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Terrance D Becton

Plaintiffs

Meredith Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

C.H. Robinson Company Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Leader Express LLP

Louis A Zeisler

Np Express LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision