Medical device giant Becton Dickinson and Co. has named Michelle Quinn as executive vice president and general counsel. Quinn has been serving as BD's acting general counsel since the departure of Samrat Khichi in January. Khichi exited the Franklin Lakes-based company after five years in the role to become chief policy officer and general counsel of CVS.

April 04, 2023, 3:45 PM

