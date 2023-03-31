Lawyers at Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore on Friday removed a lawsuit against Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Philip C. Hoffman on behalf of Cheryl Becnel and other individuals who claim that they were harmed by exposure to asbestos or asbestos-containing products that the defendants allegedly used, manufactured or sold. Other defendants in the case include General Electric, Zurich American Insurance Co., Paramount Global, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., International Paper Co. and the Travelers Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-01124, Becnel et al v. Taylor Seidenbach Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 31, 2023, 2:19 PM