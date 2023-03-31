Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore on Friday removed a lawsuit against Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Philip C. Hoffman on behalf of Cheryl Becnel and other individuals who claim that they were harmed by exposure to asbestos or asbestos-containing products that the defendants allegedly used, manufactured or sold. Other defendants in the case include General Electric, Zurich American Insurance Co., Paramount Global, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., International Paper Co. and the Travelers Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-01124, Becnel et al v. Taylor Seidenbach Inc. et al.

March 31, 2023, 2:19 PM

Cheryl Becnel

Darwin Kraemer

Roseanne Pierron

Wendy Vonlienen

General Electric Company

Huntington Ingalls Incorporated

International Paper Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

McDermott, Inc.

Paramount Global

The Travelers Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Allied Shipyard, Inc.

Bollinger Shipyards, LLC

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's - Lloyd's of London

Chevron Oronite Company, LLC

Eagle Inc.

Foster Wheeler LLC

Hopeman Brothers Inc.

Petrin, LLC

Taylor Seidenbach Inc.

Tempcon Inc,

Irwin Fritchie Urquhart And Moore, Llc

