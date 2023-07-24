Who Got The Work

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. has tapped lawyer Donald R. Klotz Jr. of Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed June 9 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of Karen Becnel and Timothy Becnel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrel James Papillion, is 2:23-cv-02013, Becnel et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 8:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Karen Becnel

Timothy Becnel

Houghtaling Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

Hurricane Ida Program Administrator

defendant counsels

Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse

Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman Areaux

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute