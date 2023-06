Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Severson & Werson on Thursday removed a complaint to quiet title against PNC Bank and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Cate Legal Group on behalf of Brent Beckman and Brian Beckman. The case is 5:23-cv-01075, Beckman et al v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Brent Beckman

Brian Beckman

defendants

PNC Bank National Association

Affinia Default Services, LLC

Does

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract