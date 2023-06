Who Got The Work

Jeffrey A. Blaker and Joshua C. Canton of Conroy Simberg have entered appearances for AutoNation Imports of Palm Beach Inc., doing business as Lexus of Palm Beach, in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 12 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Mignott Law Group on behalf of Peter Beckford. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-02182, Beckford v. AutoNation Imports of Palm Beach, Inc.

Automotive

June 26, 2023, 5:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Peter Beckford

Plaintiffs

The Mignott Law Group, LLC

defendants

AutoNation Imports of Palm Beach, Inc.

defendant counsels

Conroy Simberg

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims