Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tricam Industries to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Gibson Hill P.C. on behalf of Deanna K. Beckett. The case is 6:23-cv-00060, Beckett v. Tricam Industries Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 31, 2023, 2:04 PM