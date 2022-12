Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan Rider Riter Tsai on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Colorado District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Galperin & Associates on behalf of Marianne Becker. The case is 1:22-cv-03355, Becker v. USAA General Indemnity Co.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 7:53 PM