Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDowell & Hetherington on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mutual of Omaha Insurance, a financial services company offering life insurance policies, to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by Mannikko & Baris on behalf of Thomas Becker. The case is 1:23-cv-00118, Becker v. Mutual Of Omaha Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Becker

defendants

Mutual Of Omaha Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mcdowell & Hetherington Llp - Boca Raton Fl

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute