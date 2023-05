Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Analytic Stress Relieving to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of a former operations manager who developed a prescription drug addiction. The case is 0:23-cv-01521, Becker v. Analytic Stress Relieving Inc.

Minnesota

May 24, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristopher Becker

Plaintiffs

Ahlberg Law, PLLC

Braden Daniel Ahlberg

defendants

Analytic Stress Relieving Inc.

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act