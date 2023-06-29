Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hancock, Daniel & Johnson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Travelers has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit, was filed by Bailey & Dickson on behalf of Becker Morgan Group Inc., an architecture and engineering design firm, The case is 7:23-cv-01107, Becker Morgan Group, Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Becker Morgan Group, Inc.

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

defendant counsels

Hancock, Daniel & Johnson, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute