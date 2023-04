Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Clark County School District and Dorys Tovar to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by the 702 Firm on behalf of the parents of an autistic child who was allegedly verbally and physically abused by a transportation aide hired by the school district. The case is 2:23-cv-00603, Becker et al v. Clark County School District et al.

Government

April 19, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Brown

William Becker

defendants

Clark County School District

Dorys Tovar

State of Nevada

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA