Florida-centered Shutts & Bowen announced another addition to its land use team in Fort Lauderdale. Jeremy Shir is joining a growing list of real estate-focused partners who have joined Shutts & Bowen this year. Leading up to a February announcement that the firm created a land use practice group, the firm poached three partner focused on real estate.

June 01, 2023, 10:17 AM

