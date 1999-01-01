New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court over their super-duty trucks' roof structures. The suit, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Miller Law Firm, contends that 1999-2016 Ford Super-Duty Pick-Up Trucks were manufactured with a dangerously weak roof structure, increasing the risk of grave injury or death in the event of a roll-over accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12079, Beck v. Ford Motor Co.