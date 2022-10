Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Haltom & Doan on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against UGI subsidiary AmeriGas to Arkansas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Watts, Donovan & Tilley and the Whetstone Law Firm on behalf of Carly Jon Beck. The case is 4:22-cv-04101, Beck v. Amerigas Propane, L.P.

Energy

October 07, 2022, 3:58 PM