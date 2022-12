Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fredrikson & Byron on Friday removed a lawsuit against American Crystal Sugar Company and Betty Dollinger to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of Matthew Beck. The case is 0:22-cv-03224, Beck v. American Crystal Sugar Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 30, 2022, 4:04 PM