Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Casey Bailey & Maines and McBrayer PLLC on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Clay & Daniel on behalf of Kayla Beck and Steven M. Beck. The case is 4:23-cv-00026, Beck et al v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 12:04 PM