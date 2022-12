Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Wagner LLP on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Parr Richey Frandsen Patterson Kruse on behalf of Kai Bechmann and Kate Bechmann. The case is 1:22-cv-02443, Bechmann et al v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company.