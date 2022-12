Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Hudson and employees of its public school district to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Mitchell Garabedian on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that a school district employee sexually groomed her when she was a minor attending JFK Middle School. The case is 1:22-cv-12103, Beccia v. Harding et al.

Government

December 12, 2022, 1:59 PM