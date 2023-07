News From Law.com

Tyson & Mendes, an insurance and civil litigation defense firm with 20 offices in 14 states, has moved into the Texas market with an office in Houston led by former Hartline Barger partner Jennifer Akre. Robert Tyson, strategic managing partner of the San Diego-based firm, said clients have been asking him for years to open an office in Texas.

July 26, 2023

