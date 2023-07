Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against NavSav Insurance to Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Koley Jessen on behalf of a former employee, seeks a declaration that a non-compete provision in the plaintiff's employment contract is unenforceable under Nebraska law. The case is 8:23-cv-00323, Beber v. NavSav Holdings LLC.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Austin Michael Beber

Plaintiffs

Koley Jessen

defendants

Navsav Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination