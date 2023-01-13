New Suit - Employment

Altus Group, a real estate solutions company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kelly Hart & Hallman on behalf of former vice president William Beazley, claims that after Beazley's termination, the company falsely accused Beazley of misappropriating trade secrets and violating non-solicitation and non-compete clauses in order to avoid making future severance payments to Beazley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00052, Beazley v. Altus Group U.S. Inc.

Real Estate

January 13, 2023, 2:53 PM