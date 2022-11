Who Got The Work

John S. Hicks of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Nissan USA in a pending class action for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The action was filed Oct. 4 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and Greenstone Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00785, Beaver et al v. Nissan of North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

November 19, 2022, 11:53 AM