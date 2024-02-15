Who Got The Work

Womble Bond Dickinson partner Christian Mammen has entered an appearance for Creed Boutique in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a single patent related to a refill perfume bottle, was filed Jan. 15 in California Northern District Court by the Intellectual Property Law Group on behalf of Beauty Union Global Limited. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:24-cv-00255, Beauty Union Global Limited v. Creed Boutique, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2024, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Beauty Union Global Limited

Plaintiffs

Intellectual Property Law Group

defendants

Creed Boutique, LLC

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims