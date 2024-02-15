Womble Bond Dickinson partner Christian Mammen has entered an appearance for Creed Boutique in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a single patent related to a refill perfume bottle, was filed Jan. 15 in California Northern District Court by the Intellectual Property Law Group on behalf of Beauty Union Global Limited. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:24-cv-00255, Beauty Union Global Limited v. Creed Boutique, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
February 15, 2024, 12:42 PM