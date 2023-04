New Suit

Bank of America was sued on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Lazarus & Lazarus on behalf of Beauty Gem Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03219, Beauty Gem Inc. v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Beauty Gem, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lazarus & Lazarus, P.C.

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct