Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to fraudulently deposited checks worth at least $2.6 million, was filed by Lazarus & Lazarus on behalf of Beauty Gem Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-02683, Beauty Gem, Inc. v. Bank of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Beauty Gem, Inc.

defendants

Bank of America Corporation

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract