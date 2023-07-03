Who Got The Work

Michael A. Frankel of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for New Country Motor Car Group Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 18 in New York Eastern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a sales consultant who claims that he was subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-03721, Beauplan v. New Country Motor Car Group, Inc.

Automotive

July 03, 2023, 6:54 AM

