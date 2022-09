Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday removed a quiet-title action against the IRS, PNC Bank and Providence Road Steel to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed tax lien and subsequent foreclosure, was filed by attorney Michael P. Dignazio on behalf of Michael Beaumont. The case is 2:22-cv-03858, Beaumont v. Providence Road Steel Co. Inc. et al.