Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Murray Lobb on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wallis Bank, McCune Construction Services Group and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Beaumont Lamar Apartments, which claims millions of dollars in damages in connection with the development of real property. The case is 4:23-cv-00341, Beaumont Lamar Apartments, LLC v. Wallis Bank et al.

Real Estate

April 05, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Beaumont Lamar Apartments, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Asif Dakri

Ayaz Nasser

Faizel Dakri

Farid Virani

Gary Owens

Jerry Petterson

Jodie Jiles

McCune Construction Services Group, LLC

Musa Dakri

Nasr Khan

Robert Adam

Roger Sebesta

Stephen McCune

Wallis Bank

William F. Burge III

defendant counsels

Murray Lobb

Murray Lobb PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract