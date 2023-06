New Suit - Civil Rights

Facebook was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by a plaintiff who claims the defendant allowed him to be harassed and bullied online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03973, Beaulieu v. Facebook Inc.

June 22, 2023, 6:31 PM

Thaddeus Joseph Beaulieu

Facebook Inc.

