Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against Johns Hopkins University and its hospital to Maryland District Court. The court action contends the private information of patients who use the defendants' website was shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel in violation of Maryland’s Wiretap Act. The court action was brought by Bursor & Fisher; Drury Legal; and Mann & Risch. The case is 1:23-cv-00660, Beauford v. The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation et al.