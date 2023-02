Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Nomi Health Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was brought by Obeidy & Associates on behalf of seven individuals, who claim that they were subjected to disparate treatment due to their race and ethic origin. The case is 0:23-cv-60294, Beaubriant et al v. Nomi Health, Inc.

Health Care

February 15, 2023, 5:33 AM