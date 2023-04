Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against J. Rayl Transport Inc. and Kountry Wood Products LLC to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Gasiorek Morgan PC on behalf of Joseph Beaubien, accuses the defendants of failing to secure a kitchen cabinet, which fell on the plaintiff causing injuries. The case is 2:23-cv-10924, Beaubien v. Kountry Wood Products, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Beaubien

Plaintiffs

Gasiorek, Morgan, Greco, Mccauley & Kotzian PC

defendants

J. Rayl Transport, Inc.

Kountry Wood Products, LLC

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute