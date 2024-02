News From Law.com

With statistics showing crime rates dropping across New York City, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark says she's going to continue to prioritize addressing violent crime during her third term in office. She added that her office had finally started receiving funding from the state in the wake of criminal justice reform passed four years ago that allowed her to address the fallout from legislation that impacted discovery and attrition.

