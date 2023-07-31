New Suit - Contract

Jimmy Donaldson a/k/a MrBeast, YouTube's most popular content creator, sued Celebrity Virtual Dining for breach of contract on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises from a 'virtual dining' concept in which MrBeast partnered with restaurants to deliver 'MrBeast Burgers.' According to the complaint, the burgers were bad and often delivered late, hurting MrBeast's brand. The suit further contends that the defendant was more focused on expanding the 'virtual dining' concept among other celebrities than assuring the quality of the burger. The suit was filed by Lavely & Singer and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06658, Beast Investments LLC v. Celebrity Virtual Dining LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 31, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Beast Investments, LLC

Plaintiffs

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

defendants

Celebrity Virtual Dining, LLC

Virtual Concepts Holdings, Inc.

Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract