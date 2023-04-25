New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Kentucky Western District Court. The lawsuit asserts that the defendant failed to secure company employees’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a data breach in January 2023. The complaint was filed by Markovits, Stock & Demarco and Ewing & Willis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00206, Beasley v. Yum! Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 25, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Haley Beasley

Plaintiffs

Ewing & Willis PLLC

Markovits, Stock & Demarco, LLC

defendants

Yum! Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims