Daniel E. Turner and Saniya Khare of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Nov. 6 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Lazzaro Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as manufacturing laborers who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, is 2:23-cv-12802, Beasley v. FCA US LLC.

December 21, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel C. Beasley

Plaintiffs

The Lazzaro Law Firm, LLC

defendants

FCA US LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations