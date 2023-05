Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lydecker on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co. and Todd Eric Thomas to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Philip DeBerard on behalf of Sandy Dale Beasley and Kandace Frances Howe-Beasley. The case is 2:23-cv-14131, Beasley et al. v. Tractor Supply Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Kandace Frances Howe-Beasley

Sandy Dale Beasley

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

Todd Eric Thomas

defendant counsels

Lydecker, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims