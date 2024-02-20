Beasley Allens Andy Birchfield Faces Evidentiary Hearing on ...

News From Law.com

Andy Birchfield and his law firm, Beasley Allen, face a March 25 evidentiary hearing to determine whether he should be disqualified from the talc multidistrict litigation against Johnson & Johnson. The hearing, overseen by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John Porto and U.S. Magistrate Judge Rukhsanah Singh, in New Jersey, will address Johnson & Johnson's disqualification motions, which allege Birchfield struck a deal with one of its former lawyers to resolve the talc litigation.

