Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowman and Brooke on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Aziyo Biologics Inc., medical device company Medtronic and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Kelley Uustal on behalf of Claudia D. Beardsworth, accuses Aziyo of negligently manufacturing a lot of 'FiberCel' Viable Bone Matrix products that were contaminated with tuberculosis and used in Beardsworth's spinal surgery. The lot was recalled in June 2021. The case is 9:23-cv-80075, Beardsworth v. Burdt et al.

Health Care

January 18, 2023, 6:05 AM