Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., First Home Mortgage Corp. and other defendants to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Skinner Law Firm on behalf of Darryl Beans. The case is 3:23-cv-00109, Beans v. First Home Mortgage Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Darryl Beans

Plaintiffs

Skinner Law Firm

defendants

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation

First Home Mortgage Corporation

Roundpoint

Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract